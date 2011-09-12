JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South Africa's Solidarity trade union said it accepted a wage offer from fixed-line phone company Telkom on Monday, averting a strike that could have hurt the struggling phone company.

Solidarity accepted a 7 percent pay raise for this year and 6.5 percent for next year, higher than the current inflation rate of around 5 percent.

"The wage agreement was just in time to prevent the relationship between the employer and its employees to ultimately turn sour," said Marius Croucamp, a spokesman for the union. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)