JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South Africa's Solidarity
trade union said it accepted a wage offer from fixed-line phone
company Telkom on Monday, averting a strike that could
have hurt the struggling phone company.
Solidarity accepted a 7 percent pay raise for this year and
6.5 percent for next year, higher than the current inflation
rate of around 5 percent.
"The wage agreement was just in time to prevent the
relationship between the employer and its employees to
ultimately turn sour," said Marius Croucamp, a spokesman for the
union.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)