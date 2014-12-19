JAKARTA Dec 19 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk , the country's biggest telecommunications operator, has appointed Alex Sinaga, the head of its mobile phone network unit, as chief executive.

Sinaga, the chief executive of Telkomsel, will replace Arief Yahya, who took office as Indonesia's tourism minister in October. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)