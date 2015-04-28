April 28 The board of commissioners of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) has rejected the state-controlled telecom firm's proposed sale of a 49 percent stake in its tower operator unit to PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk

In October, Tower Bersama said it would get a 49 percent stake in Telkom's unit, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), under a share swap deal.

Telkom's commissioners have rejected the proposed deal, state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno told reporters on Tuesday, without giving the reason.

The Indonesian government owned 51.2 percent of Telkom as of December 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Pravin Char)