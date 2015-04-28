Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 The board of commissioners of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) has rejected the state-controlled telecom firm's proposed sale of a 49 percent stake in its tower operator unit to PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk
In October, Tower Bersama said it would get a 49 percent stake in Telkom's unit, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), under a share swap deal.
Telkom's commissioners have rejected the proposed deal, state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno told reporters on Tuesday, without giving the reason.
The Indonesian government owned 51.2 percent of Telkom as of December 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order