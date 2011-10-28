JAKARTA Oct 28 Telekomunikasi Indonesia
, Indonesia's biggest telecoms firm, said on
Friday that its third quarter net profit fell
17 percent on higher costs.
The firm posted 2.4 trillion rupiah net profit in the third
quarter, versus 2.9 trillion rupiah in the same period last
year, according to Reuters calculations based on published
nine-month and six-month figures.
Telkom, which aims to buy a 35 stake in its mobile unit PT
Telkomsel from Singapore's Singtel , is expected to
post a full year 2011 net profit of 12 trillion rupiah,
according to a consensus of analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Telkom were down 1.3 percent by 0527 GMT after the
results. They fell nearly 4.8 percent in the first nine months
of the year to underperform a Jakarta index down around
4 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Janeman Latul; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)