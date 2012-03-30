JAKARTA, March 30 Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), Indonesia's biggest telecommunications firm, said on Friday its fourth quarter net profit rose 2.3 percent, as data and internet businesses boosted revenues to make up for low growth in mobile subscriptions.

The firm's fourth quarter 2011 net profit was 2.66 trillion rupiah ($290.23 million), compared with 2.6 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed based on published full-year and nine month results.

State-controlled Telkom reported full year 2011 net profit of 10.96 trillion rupiah, lower than 11.53 trillion rupiah the year before and below analysts forecasts for 11.9 trillion rupiah in 2011.

Revenue in 2011 was up 3.82 percent to 71.25 trillion rupiah.

Analysts forecast Telkom's 2012 net profit at 12.66 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters' I/B/E/S.

The firm's shares fell 0.71 percent on Friday before the result, having dropped 11 percent in 2011 to underperform the Jakarta index's 3.2 percent rise. ($1 = 9165 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Neil Chatterjee)