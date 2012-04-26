UPDATE 1-Conservative Fillon fights to stay in French presidential race
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
JAKARTA, April 26 Telekomunikasi Indonesia , Indonesia's biggest telecommunications firm, said on Thursday its first quarter 2012 net profit rose 17.3 percent due to higher income from data and internet services.
The firm's first quarter net profit was 3.32 trillion rupiah ($108.73 million), compared to 2.83 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.
It reported first quarter revenue of 17.8 trillion rupiah, compared to 16.71 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.
Analysts forecast Telkom's 2012 net profit to rise 14 percent to 12.5 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in Telkom were up 0.6 percent and did not add to gains after the result, versus a broader Jakarta index up 0.4 percent. The stock fell 0.7 percent in the first quarter, versus a 7.8 percent gain in the index. ($1 = 9,197.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.