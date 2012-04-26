* Q1 net profit rose to 3.32 trln rupiah

JAKARTA, April 26 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia , the country's biggest telecommunications company, reported on Thursday its highest first-quarter net profit in six years after growth in data services offset its declining voice segment.

Telkom has been struggling to boost profits over the past few years in a mobile market that is seeing heated competition and has been investing heavily in data and Internet services.

The company's first quarter net profit was 3.32 trillion rupiah ($108.73 million), compared to 2.83 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement. The company reported first-quarter revenue of 17.8 trillion rupiah, compared to 16.71 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.

It was the biggest first-quarter profit since 2006 when it reported a net profit of 3.4 trillion rupiah, according to the company.

"The data segment is becoming the best choice for the telecom firms now because it offers a lot of room to grow given Indonesians addiction to Blackberrys and iPhones," said Jemmy Paul, an equity fund manager at PT Sucorinvest Asset Management, who owns a stake in Telkom. "I think Telkom, as a market leader, is starting to enjoy its investment."

Smartphone makers like Research In Motion Ltd have targeted Indonesia as a key market because smartphones are becoming the most popular communication tools because of poor fixed-line and Internet infrastructure. Nearly 10 times as many smartphones were sold in Indonesia last year compared to 2009, according to researcher IDC.

Telkom's revenue from the data and Internet segment rose 12.2 percent, while its voice segment rose 6.5 percent in the first quarter, it said.

The company also said it had 109.88 million mobile subscribers, up 10.6 percent from a year ago. Internet broadband and mobile Internet subscribers rose 36 and 21 percent, respectively.

Analysts forecast Telkom's 2012 net profit to rise 14 percent to 12.5 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in Telkom were up 1.27 percent after the results compared to a 0.4 percent gain in the Jakarta index. The stock fell 0.7 percent in the first quarter compared to a 7.8 percent gain in the index.

($1 = 9,197.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul, Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Matt Driskill)