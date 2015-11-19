JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South Africa's Telkom called off talks to buy mobile phone operator Cell C from Oger Telecoms after the pair failed to agree on a price, fixed line phone company said on Thursday, as shares rose.

Shares in Telkom rose 7.7 percent to 66.19 rand, outpacing the rise 1.09 percent gain in Johannesburg All-Share index .

"Through Telkom's engagement with Oger Telecoms in relation to Cell C, it has become clear that there is a difference between the parties on the assessment of value of the proposed transaction," Telkom said in a statement.

Buying Cell C would have given Telkom about 20 million mobile phone users but also a company facing a consumer backlash due to slow network speeds.

The company said on Nov. 9 it was in talks to buy Cell C to boost its fledging mobile phone business. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)