JOHANNESBURG Dec 31 Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline provider, said on Wednesday that it remained in talks with telecommunications operator MTN to extend their roaming agreement to include the outsourcing of Telkom's radio access network.

Telkom said in November that such a move would give both operators larger voice and data capacity at a lower price and that it hoped to conclude the proposal within this financial year which ends on March 31. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)