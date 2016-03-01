Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 South African fixed-line phone operator Telkom plans to cut 6,000 jobs by the end of this year, the Solidarity trade union said on Tuesday.
"Telkom disclosed this information yesterday in a letter to the union," Solidarity said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order