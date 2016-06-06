JOHANNESBURG, June 6 Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline provider, posted a 15.5 percent jump in full-year profit on Monday and said it had successfully completed its turn-around strategy.

Telkom said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March rose to 657.9 South African cents. Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non-trading items. (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by James Macharia)