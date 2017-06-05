JOHANNESBURG, June 5 Telkom SA, South
Africa's biggest landline provider, said on Monday full-year
earnings rose to 12.4 percent due to the strong performance of
its mobile business and the consolidation of Business Connexion
Group (BCX).
Telkom, in which the government owns a stake of about 40
percent, said headline earnings per share for the year-ended
March rose to 731.4 cents from 650.9 in the comparable period
last year.
The group declared an annual dividend of 422 cents per
share.
Telkom, whose core business is providing fixed and mobile
phone lines and data, made a second attempt to buy IT
infrastructure firm BCX for 2.6 billion rand ($202.48 million)
in 2015, seven years after competition concerns scrapped its
first bid.
($1 = 12.8406 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Stephen Coates)