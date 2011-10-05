JAKARTA Oct 5 Telekomunikasi Indonesia , the nation's biggest telecom firm, said on Wednesday that Singapore's Singtel is willing to sell its 35 percent stake in its mobile unit Telkomsel.

The plan to buy back the stake, initiated by the government and approved by shareholders in Telkom's annual meeting on May, comes as Telkom struggles to boost profits in a once-fast growing mobile market that is now seeing heated competition.

"So far, there's informal talks between the government, Telkom and Singtel regarding this matter," said Sudiro Asno, Telkom's chief financial officer at a press conference.

"The main thing is Singtel is willing to sell the stake but depends on the value and its structure."

The firm said that it will pick an advisor for the plan this month.

Telkomsel is Indonesia's biggest mobile firm with more than 100 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter. Telkom currently owns 65 percent of Telkomsel, which contributed the majority of the firm's revenues.

Telkom's Asno also said that it had cancelled a plan to buy a majority stake in Cambodia's top mobile firm CamGSM due to price differences. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramditha, Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Toby Chopra)