JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 Wage talks with a government mediator between South African fixed-line operator Telkom and trade unions will resume on Tuesday, one of the unions said.

Trade union Solidarity said in a statement on Monday that it was demanding a 10 percent increase for its members while Telkom had offered 5 percent. Two other unions also involved in the talks. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by David Dolan)