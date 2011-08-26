JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South Africa's Solidarity trade union said on Friday fixed-line operator Telkom has raised its wage rise offer and the union was considering it.

Solidarity said Telkom is now offering a two-year wage deal of 6.5 percent pay rise this year and a consumer price index (CPI) linked raise for 2012. The union wants a one-year wage agreement for an increase of between 7.5 and 8 percent.

"The trade unions are currently considering the new wage offer after which a complete mandating process will follow," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)