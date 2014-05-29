Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Telkom SA SOC Ltd
* Basic EPS from continuing operations for 2014 financial year are expected to be between 2,972 and 3,428 cents higher than restated BEPS for 2013 financial year
* Headline EPS from continuing operations for 2014 financial year are expected to be between 772 to 789 cents higher than restated HEPS for 2013 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)