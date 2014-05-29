May 29 Telkom SA SOC Ltd

* Basic EPS from continuing operations for 2014 financial year are expected to be between 2,972 and 3,428 cents higher than restated BEPS for 2013 financial year

* Headline EPS from continuing operations for 2014 financial year are expected to be between 772 to 789 cents higher than restated HEPS for 2013 financial year