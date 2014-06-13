June 13 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd :

* FY mobile revenue increased 72.7 pct to 2.347 bln rand

* FY headline eps excluding once off items increased 35.1 pct to 388.0 cents

* FY Fixed-line voice and interconnection revenue decreased 7.4 pct to 9.4 bln rand

* FY Reported revenue was 32.5 billion rand compared with 32.1 billion rand in prior period

* Board has decided not to declare a dividend in respect of financial year ended March 31, 2014