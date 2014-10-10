Oct 10 Telkom SA Soc Ltd

* Headline EPS (HEPS) and basic EPS (BEPS) for six months ended Sept. 30 (2015 interim reporting period) are expected to be at least 20 pct lower than those of prior year

* Expected decrease in results for 2015 interim reporting period is due to net curtailment gain of R2.2 bln recognised on post retirement medical, liability in prior corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: