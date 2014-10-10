Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10 Telkom SA Soc Ltd
* Headline EPS (HEPS) and basic EPS (BEPS) for six months ended Sept. 30 (2015 interim reporting period) are expected to be at least 20 pct lower than those of prior year
* Expected decrease in results for 2015 interim reporting period is due to net curtailment gain of R2.2 bln recognised on post retirement medical, liability in prior corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)