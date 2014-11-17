Nov 17 Telkom SA Soc Ltd :

* HEPS 261.7 cents for six months ended Sept 30 2014

* Net operating revenue of R13.3 billion or 1.6 pct higher for six months ended Sept 30

* Intends to reinstate a dividend for 2015 financial year

* EBITDA R4.4 billion for six months ended Sept 30 2014