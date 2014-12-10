Dec 10 Telkom SA Soc Ltd :

* Arbitration proceedings between a Blue Label Subsidiary, Africa Prepaid Services Nigeria Limited ("APSN") and former subsidiary of Telkom, Multi-Links has been settled

* All claims and counterclaims have been withdrawn and all of parties have agreed that they will have no further claims against one another