JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 Telkom SA SOC Ltd : * Says ADSL subscribers increased 6.7 pct to 898,203 * Says EBITDA margin excluding the net curtailment gain and Competition

Commission provision was relatively flat at 24.3 pct * Says H1 operating revenue up 0.3 pct to R16.2 billion * Says generated free cash flow of R33 million, a 97.8 pct decrease from the

previous period * Says active Mobile subscribers increased 6.9 pct to 1 598 173 with a blended

ARPU of R58.81 * Headline earnings per share excluding the net curtailment gain increased

significantly to 224.2 cents * For 2014 financial year, management to cap its capital expenditure to R6.5

billion * Fixed voice business continues to be under pressur * Mobile business continues to face challenge of gaining market share * Says underlying operational earnings remain under pressure