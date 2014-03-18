JOHANNESBURG, March 18 Telkom SA SOC Ltd : * The results for the year to be reported on will be positively impacted by the net curtailment gain of approximately R2 billion * Says HEPS and basic EPS for the year ending 31 March 2014 are expected to be at least 20 pct higher * Says will realised the related tax benefit of approximately R246 million in ear ending 31 March 2014