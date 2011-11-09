JAKARTA Nov 9 Workers at Indonesia's Telkomsel, the mobile phone unit of the country's biggest telecoms firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia , plan to strike from Thursday until the end of December, their union said on Wednesday.

The union's chairman Achsinanto Risantosa told Reuters that the strike, over pay and pensions, will take place across Indonesia and will involve about 2,500 out of 4,000 Telkomsel workers. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)