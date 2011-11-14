JAKARTA Nov 14 Workers at Telkomsel, the mobile phone unit of Indonesia's biggest telecoms firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia, have suspended a strike planned to last a month, a union official told Reuters on Monday.

"The strike was impacting on services, including to area near the palace and some base station tranceivers in several areas were down," said union official Achsinanto Risantosa, adding employees wanted to provide the best service during Asean Summit and SEA Games.

About 2,500 workers joined a strike that began last Thursday, demanding better health pensions, compensation, and their own cellular phones.

Telkomsel is partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms firm. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Dan Lalor)