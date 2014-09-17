(Refiles to specify the legal ending of the acquiring company to S.k. instead of S.K.A.)

Sept 17 Tell SA :

* Says MS Investments Sp. z o.o. S.k. (not S.K.A.) increases its stake in the company from 4.72 pct (241,032 shares) to 10.37 pct stake (530,032 shares)