Dec 14 Network equipment maker Tellabs Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Timothy Wiggins is leaving to join educational services provider DeVry Inc as CFO.

Chief Accounting Officer Tom Minichiello will act as the interim CFO, the company said in a statement.

Tellabs said it will consider internal as well as external candidates in its search for a new CFO. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)