April 20 Network equipment maker Tellabs Inc
Chief Executive Rob Pullen said he has been diagnosed
with colon cancer.
He said he started chemotherapy a few weeks ago, and will be
working through the course of his treatment.
Pullen, who has been with the company since 1985, became CEO
in 2008.
In January, Tellabs announced it will cut 530 jobs -- its
second such move since last year -- as the supplier of switches
and routers to telecom operators tries to cut costs and return
to profitability.
Shares of the company closed at $3.90 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
(Created by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)