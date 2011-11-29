* Says no material impact on Q2, Q3 results

* Says $17.5 mln of rev should be recognized in Q3, not Q2

Nov 29 Network equipment maker Tellabs Inc said it would restate its interim financial results for the second and third quarters, but that it will not have a material impact on its earlier reported results.

The company said, in a regulatory filing, that $17.5 million of revenue recognized in the quarter ended July 1 should have been recognized in quarter ended Sept. 30.

Tellabs said the restatement became necessary as certain products shipped to one of its customers outside North America were not delivered from a third-party warehouse to the customer until July 20; the revenue from those products should have been recognized in the third quarter.

Tellabs shares were flat in early morning trade on Nasdaq. They were down about 2 percent at $3.88 earlier. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)