* Says no material impact on Q2, Q3 results
* Says $17.5 mln of rev should be recognized in Q3, not Q2
Nov 29 Network equipment maker Tellabs Inc
said it would restate its interim financial results for
the second and third quarters, but that it will not have a
material impact on its earlier reported results.
The company said, in a regulatory filing, that $17.5 million
of revenue recognized in the quarter ended July 1 should have
been recognized in quarter ended Sept. 30.
Tellabs said the restatement became necessary as certain
products shipped to one of its customers outside North America
were not delivered from a third-party warehouse to the customer
until July 20; the revenue from those products should have been
recognized in the third quarter.
Tellabs shares were flat in early morning trade on Nasdaq.
They were down about 2 percent at $3.88 earlier.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron
Selvi)