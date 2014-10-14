Oct 14 Tell SA :

* Says signs letter of intent to acquire 100 pct of Cursor SA and 51.03 pct of Divante Sp. z o.o. from OEX SA

* Says purchase price for Cursor is 18.1 million zlotys and for stake in Divante is 5.1 million zlotys

* Says plans to complete negotiations with OEX and sign definitive agreement by Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)