Nov 14 Giant Mexican mobile phone company America Movil said on Monday it held nearly 93 percent of Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex) stock following the preliminary results of a shareholder buyout offer.

Billionaire's Carlos Slim has been consolidating his telecommunications empire and folding operations under his continent-spanning America Movil.

America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX), the biggest provider of cell phone and pay television services across Latin America, said in a statement that it now held 92.79 percent of Telmex shares after the offer concluded Nov. 11.

America Movil already held almost 60 percent of Telmex before the offer.

Telmex TMX.N TELMEXL.MX, a former state-run phone company that Slim purchased some 20 years ago, helped propel the entrepreneur's fortune and presence in the fixed line and mobile phone markets in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

The Mexican stock exchange said in a separate filing that Telmex had been removed from the benchmark IPC index .MXX and replaced by shares of food franchiser Alsea (ALSEA.MX). The company is also set to stop trading on Wall Street. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)