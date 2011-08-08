Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
* Telmex board authorizes sale process
* America Movil offered 10.50 pesos a share for stake
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 The board of Telefonos de Mexico TELMEXL.MX on Monday said it agreed to move forward on an offer by Carlos Slim's America Movil to buy the part of the telephone company that it does not already own.
America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), which already owns almost 60 percent of Telmex, said last week it was seeking to buy the rest of the company in a deal worth about $6.5 billion. [ID:nN1E7701W6]
America Movil offered to pay 10.50 pesos a share to consolidate its ownership of Telmex.
Telmex shares closed down 0.48 percent at 10.46 pesos in local trading, while America Movil shares fell 3.87 percent to 13.67 pesos amid a broad rout of Mexican stocks following the U.S. debt downgrade. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.