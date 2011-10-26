* Third-quarter profit drops to 3.591 bln pesos

* Revenues down 2.9 pct to 27.763 bln pesos

Oct 26 Mexico's top fixed-line phone operator Telmex, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, on Wednesday said net earnings declined 3.8 percent in the third quarter as it lost more customers and call traffic fell.

Telmex reported net earnings of 3.591 billion pesos ($259 million) in the July-September period, compared with 3.733 billion pesos in the same period in 2010, the company said in a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

Third-quarter revenues fell 2.9 percent to 27.763 billion pesos as a rise in data sales was overwhelmed by slumping voice revenues. Total phone lines operated by Telmex fell by 3.2 percent to 15.1 million.

The company has been hit by rising use of cellular services, including those offered by Telmex's parent America Movil, and the debut of cable companies in the phone market.

Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) this month launched its planned bid to buy the part of its sister Telmex that it does not already own. ($1 = 13.8835 as of end September) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Gary Hill)