* Telmex fights for right to offer TV in Mexico

* Ministry says appeal not final yet (Adds comments from Telmex, ministry)

MEXICO CITY Nov 24 A judge has granted tycoon Carlos Slim's Telmex an appeal against a government decision that denied the phone company entry into the television market in Mexico, local media reported on Thursday.

Mexico's Communications and Transport ministry in May rejected Slim's efforts to tap the domestic television market by refusing to change Telmex's concession to allow the new service.

According to El Universal daily, the judge found that the ministry did not make a thorough review of the case, and is now requesting that the government look at Telmex's request again and make a new decision.

The ministry said one of the reasons stopping Telmex from winning the TV permit was that the company, Mexico's leading fixed-line phone service provider, was giving rivals poor service when connecting them to its nationwide network.

Telmex challenged the ministry's stance, saying it had fully complied with key conditions for its TV debut.

"We are studying the reach of the (judge's) decision," Telmex said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that the appeal was not final and that it was entitled to challenge the decision over the next two weeks.