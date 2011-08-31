* Antitrust watchdog confirms Telmex dominance in market

MEXICO CITY Aug 31 Mexico's antitrust watchdog has declared tycoon Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone operator, Telmex, dominant in one of the markets in which it operates, leaving the door open for new rules to curb the company's power.

Mexico's competition commission, Cofeco, said in a release on Wednesday that its board recently ratified an earlier decision saying Telmex TMX.N TELMEXL.MX and its unit Telnor held substantial power when it comes to finishing calls from competitors on its fixed-line network.

The regulator's original decision had been contested in courts by the Slim companies, prompting Cofeco to review its stance.

This procedure is customary when big companies are challenged by regulators and often sends decisions through repeated legal loops.

Based on the Cofeco ratification, Mexico's "telecom regulator Cofetel is now able ... to set asymmetrical regulation for (interconnection) fees, quality of service or information to those companies that Cofeco has declared dominant," the antitrust agency said.

A Telmex spokesman said the company had no comment on whether it could or would appeal the latest Cofeco decision.

A Cofetel spokesman could not immediately say if the telecom watchdog had been officially notified by Cofeco about the Telmex ratification -- a trigger to consider tougher regulation.

The Cofeco news come in tandem with guidelines by Cofetel this week to improve quality of mobile phone services, a market also led by another Slim company, America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX). (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)