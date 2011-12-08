SYDNEY Dec 9 The Australian competition
regulator said on Friday it hopes to make a final decision in
February on plans by telecom firm Telstra to hand over
its fixed line network to the government for A$11 billion to
help build a national broadband network.
Telstra, which holds a 60 percent market share, will
transform into a pure telecoms retailer after the separation.
The company has submitted revised undertakings after the
watchdog raised concerns.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is
worried about how Telstra will deal with its competitors during
the phased handover of its network over to the government's new
$38 billion high speed broadband network.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)