SYDNEY Dec 9 The Australian competition regulator said on Friday it hopes to make a final decision in February on plans by telecom firm Telstra to hand over its fixed line network to the government for A$11 billion to help build a national broadband network.

Telstra, which holds a 60 percent market share, will transform into a pure telecoms retailer after the separation. The company has submitted revised undertakings after the watchdog raised concerns.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is worried about how Telstra will deal with its competitors during the phased handover of its network over to the government's new $38 billion high speed broadband network. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)