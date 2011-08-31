MELBOURNE, Sept 1 Telstra Corp shareholders will be A$4.7 billion ($5 billion) better off under its plan to hand over its fixed-line infrastructure to the Australian government's new high-speed network, an independent expert said on Thursday.

Independent expert Grant Samuel, in advice released to the stock exchange, recommended Telstra shareholders should vote for the plan.

Shareholder approval is one of the last key hurdles to Australia's dominant phone company giving up its network to the $38 billion state-owned NBN Co in stages.

Shareholders are due to vote on the plan on Oct. 18.

Australia's competition regulator earlier this week called for changes in Telstra's separation plan, raising concern that it could impede competition against companies like Singapore Telecomunications' Australian arm Optus. ($1 = 0.934 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)