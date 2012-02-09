BRIEF-NJ Holdings announces merger between mobile phone stores operation units
* Says two mobile phone stores operation units, which are 100 percent and 50.8 percent owned by the co respectively, will be merged into one
MELBOURNE Feb 9 Telstra Corp Ltd , Australia's largest phone company, said on Thursday it was considering all forms of capital management, including a special dividend.
"All options are on the table," Chief Executive David Thodey said, adding no final decision had been made and tax ramifications would be evaluated.
The company affirmed earlier it would look at capital management options if its A$11 billion deal for the National Broadband Network gets final approval in coming weeks.
Analysts expect a share buy back. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
* To convene EGM on March 13 to approve capital decrease to 3.7 million dinars from 4.7 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2lfe3Aq) Further company coverage: )