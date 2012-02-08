MELBOURNE Feb 9 Telstra Corp Ltd , Australia's largest phone company, said on Thursday plans for capital management would not be swayed by any change of government in Australia or changes to political policies.

The company affirmed earlier it would look at capital management options if its A$11 billion deal for the National Broadband Network gets final approval in coming weeks.

Analysts expect a share buy back.

