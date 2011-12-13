BRIEF-Microchip Technology Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 to $1.11
* Microchip Technology announces outstanding financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
SYDNEY Dec 14 Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia's largest phone company, has appointed Andrew Penn as Chief Financial Officer, replacing John Stanhope.
Penn was Group CEO of AXA Asia Pacific from 2006 until 2011. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)
* Microchip Technology announces outstanding financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
* PROS Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: