* H2 profits fall 5 pct, below market expectations

* Telstra FY profits rise to A$3.4 bln

* Company sees single digit revenue, EBITDA growth in 2013

By Naomi Tajitsu and Miranda Maxwell

Aug 9 Telstra, Australia's biggest phone company, posted a larger-than-expected 5 percent fall in second-half profit as declines in its traditional fixed-line business outweighed growth in fixed retail broadband and mobile revenue.

The company said it expected low, single-digit growth in earnings and revenue next year.

Annual net profit rose to A$3.4 billion ($3.59 billion) from A$3.23 billion a year earlier, slightly lower than expectations for A$3.56 billion, according to the average of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Net profit for the second half fell about 5 percent from a year ago to A$1.9 billion, according to calculations by Reuters based on half-year reported figures.

Telstra stock fell nearly 3 percent in early trade, pulling back from a 3 1/2-year high of A$4.09 hit earlier in the week.

"We're pretty happy with the result," Andrew Penn, Telstra's chief financial officer, told Reuters.

Overall revenue rose 1.1 percent to A$25.4 billion, largely in line with market expectations and the company's outlook.

But revenues for its fixed line telephone network declined, as the company had expected, and Telstra said it anticipated "a challenging year" for its struggling Yellow Pages Sensis operations next year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 0.8 percent to A$10.2 billion, slightly lower than analyst expectations for A$10.36 billion.

The company said it would pay an annual dividend of 28 cents per share, unchanged from last year, and said it expected to offer a dividend of 28 cents next year. The company has resisted calls to increase returns to shareholders.

Penn said Telstra had added over 3 billion new subscribers in the last two years, while adding that those numbers could dip in the future.

"You would expect subscriber numbers to be lower in the future than they have been over the last couple of years just by virtue of it being such a strong couple of years," Penn said.

"One can't assume that sort of growth forever in terms of subscriber numbers."

SHARES SUPPORTED

Telstra had been expected to return to annual profit growth due to higher revenues for mobile services and equipment, along with cost efficiencies and more disciplined pricing. As a result, its shares had climbed roughly 19 percent so far this year.

Investors have also become more confident in the company after the finalisation of a A$38 billion deal to roll out a national broadband network, which provided regulatory certainty to the broadband project's future.

As part of the deal, Telstra will receive an A$11 billion payout from the government for its fixed line assets, which will form the basis of the country's broadband network.

Around A$2-A$3 billion of that will be received over the next three years.

Telstra competes against Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications And smaller players such as iiNET And AAPT, owned by Telecom NZ.

It has consolidated its media businesses, including Foxtel, Sensis and BigPond, into a single division with around A$4 billion in annual revenues, called Telstra Digital Media. ($1 = 0.9463 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington and Miranda Maxwell in Melbourne; Editing by Richard Pullin)