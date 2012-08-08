UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
Aug 9 Telstra, Australia's biggest phone company, came short of market forecasts with a 5.4 percent rise in full-year profit.
Net profit rose to A$3.4 billion from A$3.23 billion a year earlier, slightly lower than expectations for A$3.563 billion, according to the average of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Revenue rose 1.1 percent to A$25.4 billion, largely in line with the company outlook for growth in the low single digits.
Telstra forecast low, single-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2013/14.
Earnings rose 0.8 percent before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), less than Telstra's expectations. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Gary Hill)
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's top share index advanced for a fifth straight session to its highest level in nearly a month, with a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.