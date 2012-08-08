BRIEF-eBay and aeropost.com enter expanded partnership
* aeropost.com, ebay partner to provide shoppers in Latin America access to eBay.com listings by purchasing them on aeropost.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Telstra, Australia's biggest phone company, came short of market forecasts with a 5.4 percent rise in full-year profit.
Net profit rose to A$3.4 billion from A$3.23 billion a year earlier, slightly lower than expectations for A$3.563 billion, according to the average of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Revenue rose 1.1 percent to A$25.4 billion, largely in line with the company outlook for growth in the low single digits.
Telstra forecast low, single-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2013/14.
Earnings rose 0.8 percent before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), less than Telstra's expectations. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Gary Hill)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.
* Univision Deportes will stream 46 Liga MX matches including playoff games in 2017 via Facebook Live