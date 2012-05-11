Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
MELBOURNE May 11 Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia's largest phone company, said it has appointed Robert Nason as the chairman of the Foxtel pay TV unit, replacing Bruce Akherst who is retiring.
Telstra, which owns 50 percent of Foxtel, said under its agreement with its partners it has the right to appoint the chairman. Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and James Packer's Consolidated Media Holdings each own 25 percent of Foxtel.
Nason was previously the head of Telsta's business service and improvement division, and before that an executive with wagering group Tabcorp. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
