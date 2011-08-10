* Year profit falls 16.8 pct, beats expectations

* Telstra EBITDA falls 6.4 pct, also ahead of guidance

* Telstra says 2011/12 earnings to grow by low single digits

* Telstra says considering acquisitions, focus is growth

By Adrian Bathgate

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 Telstra Corp Ltd , Australia's biggest phone company, reported a lower-than-expected fall in full-year net profit on Thursday and said its efforts to build market share at home should help push earnings higher in the year ahead.

Telstra, which in June inked an A$11 billion deal with the Australian government to hand over its fixed line assets to form the basis of a $38 billion National Broadband Network, said its heavy programme of investment had reaped rewards.

"The big message is that we've exceeded guidance across all categories and the business has returned to growth," Chief Executive David Thodey told Reuters.

Telstra eked out a 0.7 percent rise in core revenues for the year ended June 30 and predicted low single-digit growth for both revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2011/12.

For the year just ended EBITDA fell 6.4 percent, after the company had predicted a high single-digit decline, and said the result reflected a better second half of the year as restructuring reduced costs and customer numbers increased.

Net profit for 2010/11 was A$3.23 billion ($3.20 billion) from A$3.88 billion a year earlier.

A survey of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a net profit of A$3.097 billion.

Telstra shares closed on Wednesday at A$2.83. The stock has gained 1.8 percent so far this year, compared with the broader market's 12.6 percent decline, as some of the regulatory uncertainty which clouded its future has lifted.

Telstra has been investing heavily as it prepares for a future that will dominated by its retail and sales operations after the separation of its fixed-line network.

Telstra competes against Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications , and smaller players such as iiNet and AAPT, owned by Telecom NZ .

The company will look at capital management if its A$11 billion deal for the National Broadband Network is approved by shareholders this year, Thodey said, and the company will also be on the lookout for acquisitions, Thodey said.

"Where necessary we may build or latch on new capabilities that include acquisitions, but you wouldn't put it as the number one, we're going for growth," Thodey told Reuters by phone.

The National Broadband Network deal is due to be put to a shareholder vote later this year.

The state-owned network operator, the country's biggest infrastructure project in decades, has also struck an A$800 million deal with Optus for its fixed assets.

The operator will sell wholesale phone and Internet connections to Telstra and its rivals.

Telstra had previously pledged to pay a fully franked 28 cent dividend in the June 2011 and 2012 financial years. ($1=0.99 Australian Dollar) (Editing by Mark Bendeich in SYDNEY)