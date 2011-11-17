* Telstra sees low-single digit growth in 2012

* Sensis unit seeing steep revenue decline

* Telstra creates new digital media division (Adds details, quotes)

Nov 18 Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia's largest phone company, told investors on Friday it was on track to meet guidance of low single-digit growth in earnings as it prepares to sell off its copper network.

Telstra, which has a 60 percent domestic market share, is in the midst of transforming itself into a pure telecoms retailer as the company prepares to hand over its fixed-line network to the Australian government for A$11 billion ($11 billion), to help build a national broadband network.

Chief Executive David Thodey told the annual investors' day that the company had strong sales momentum and that over the September third quarter, mobile customer numbers grew strongly.

Consumer spending on mobiles has held up despite slowing growth in retailing in Australia's two-speed economy.

However, Telstra said the mix of growth had shifted for 2012, with the Yellow Pages business known as Sensis expecting a revenue decline "in the high teens" for the full year, partly due to slow take-up of digital products.

Thodey said Sensis was offset by better-than-expected results in growth businesses including fixed broadband and mobiles.

"Our strong performance in core and growth businesses, couple with strong mobile profitability and productivity improvements, means Telstra remains on track to meet guidance for our fiscal 2012," Thodey said.

Telstra also said on Friday it will consolidate its media businesses, including Foxtel, Sensis and BigPond, into a single division with A$4 billion ($4 billion) in annual revenues.

The division, Telstra Digital Media, will help co-ordinate media strategy and make content available across multiple channels including mobiles, tablets and the internet.

Telstra shares closed on Thursday at A$3.19, having gained 14 percent this year, versus a 10 percent fall in the benchmark index.. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)