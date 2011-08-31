* Telstra seen $5 bln better off working with state network

MELBOURNE, Sept 1 Australia's dominant phone company, Telstra Corp , will be $5 billion better off under its plan to hand over its fixed-line assets to the government's new high-speed broadband network, an independent expert said on Thursday.

Independent expert Grant Samuel, in advice released to the stock exchange, said the only other alternative for Telstra would be to compete against the $38 billion network, which would require the firm to step up investment in its own networks.

"Overall, the advantages of the proposal outweigh the disadvantages. Accordingly, in Grant Samuel's opinion, the proposal is in the best interests of Telstra and its shareholders," the independent expert said.

Telstra's deal to hand over infrastructure assets, including ducts and access to exchanges, to the government's planned National Broadband Network, is a cornerstone of one of the nation's biggest reforms to its telecoms industry.

The broadband network aims to wire up the entire country to high-speed services and provide a neutral platform on which rival firms, including Telstra, can compete for customers.

Shareholder approval is one of the last key hurdles to Telstra giving up its fixed-line assets to NBN Co, the state-owned company in charge of building and running the network.

Shareholders are due to vote on the plan on Oct. 18.

Grant Samuel valued the payments Telstra would receive from the government for its infrastructure assets at A$12.8 billion ($13.7 billion), above the A$11 billion estimated by Telstra.

It estimated Telstra would save A$3.5 billion by not having to invest in its own networks to compete against the broadband network, while it would lose A$11.6 billion in cashflows.

Altogether, the company would be A$4.7 billion better off by cooperating with NBN Co than competing against it.

Grant Samuel considered the implications for Telstra of the broadband network failing or being abandoned, and concluded that the company would also be better off under this scenario.

The conservative opposition, currently favoured to win the next election due in 2013, are against building the broadband network. And Australia's competition regulator this week called for changes in the terms of Telstra's plan to hand over its fixed-line assets to NBN Co.

($1 = 0.934 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)