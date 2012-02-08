MELBOURNE Feb 9 Telstra Corp Ltd , Australia's largest phone company, said on Thursday that trading had been fairly strong in January and it was confident about the second half.

Telstra earlier posted a net profit of A$1.48 billion ($1.60 billion) in the six months to Dec 31 and maintained its full-year guidance. It maintained 2012 guidance for low single-digit growth.

"We are tracking well toward these outcomes," said Chief Executive David Thodey.

