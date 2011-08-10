WELLINGTON Aug 11 Telstra Corp Ltd will consider acquisitions after it had signed an A$11 billion deal with the government for its fixed-line assets, but the company's main priority was to drive growth from existing assets, its chief executive said.

"Where necessary we may build or latch on new capabilities that include acquisitions, but you wouldn't put it as the number one, we're going for growth," David Thodey told Reuters on Thursday.

The board of Telstra is expecting to begin looking at capital management options sometime from late 2011, Thodey said.

Earlier on Thursday Telstra reported a net profit for the year to June 30 was A$3.23 billion ($3.20 billion), down from A$3.88 billion a year earlier but above market expectations. A survey of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a net profit of A$3.097 billion.

