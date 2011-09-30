Sept 30 Australia's dominant phone company Telstra does not expect the competition regulator to approve a deal with the government over a new high-speed broadband network before the company's annual meeting on Oct. 18, the firm said.

However, it said if there are any material changes to the proposed plan, shareholders would then get another opportunity to consider and vote on it, Telstra said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)