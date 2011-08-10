SYDNEY Aug 11 Telstra Corp Ltd , Australia's biggest phone company, reported a 16.8 percent fall in full-year net profit on Thursday, as it counted the costs of investing heavily in a bid to win market share and of restructuring its business.

Net profit for the year to June 30 was A$3.23 billion ($3.20 billion), down from A$3.88 billion a year earlier but above market expectations. A survey of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a net profit of A$3.097 billion.

Telstra shares closed on Wednesday at A$2.83. The stock has gained 1.8 percent so far this year, compared with the broader market's 12.6 percent decline.

Telstra said for the year ahead earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation would register low single digit growth.

In June, the Australian government and Telstra agreed an A$11 billion deal to use Telstra's fixed line phone assets as the basis for its National Broadband Network, the country's biggest infrastructure project in decades.

Telstra said there would be no material impact from the NBN in the year to June 2012. ($1=0.99 Australian Dollar) (Reporting by Adrian Bathgate; Editing by Mark Bendeich)